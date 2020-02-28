News
Shame as Kenya Airports Authority Sacks an Employee who alerted Kenyans about Chinese plane landing in Kenya
KDRTV-An employee of the Kenya Airports Authority has allegedly been suspended for sharing a video of the Chinese plane which landed in Kenya with 239 Chinese Nationals on board.
The Employee whose name we cannot reveal because of his personal safety and security reasons has received accolades and so many Kenyans praising him for his gallant measures which he did by informing Kenyans of what is transpiring at the Airport and the Government’s inability to cancel any flights from China.
Loading...
Trending
-
News1 day ago
Ruto: I Regret Joining Politics, I Wish I had Stayed in Sugoi
-
News1 day ago
I am not Ruto’s Employee – Murkomen in Angry Rant
-
News1 day ago
Sonko’s Biggest Mistake Which Forced Uhuru to Act
-
News1 day ago
Nairobi University Professors Angry with Chinese takeover of the University’s Key buidings