News

Shame as Kenya Airports Authority Sacks an Employee who alerted Kenyans about Chinese plane landing in Kenya

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

Airport

KDRTV-An employee of the Kenya Airports Authority has allegedly been suspended for sharing a video of the Chinese plane which landed in Kenya with 239 Chinese Nationals on board.

The Employee whose name we cannot reveal because of his personal safety and security reasons has received accolades and so many Kenyans praising him for his gallant measures which he did by informing Kenyans of what is transpiring at the Airport and the Government’s inability to cancel any flights from China.

