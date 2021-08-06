Connect with us

The Real Reason Why KFCB CEO Ezekiel Mutua Has Been Sent Home Without Notice

ezekiel mutua, wamlambez
KFCB CEO EZEKIEL MUTUA. [COURTESY]

Ezekiel Mutua has been replaced with immediate effect as the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO.

The controversial boss was sent packing without even a warning after six years at the helm where he clashed with almost every head in the creative and entertainment industry.

An internal memo dated August 6 and addressed to KFCB staff members states Christopher Wambua will hold the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) position in acting capacity.

Word has it that the CEO, whose term was almost over, was sent home because of alleged payment of irregular salaries and allowances.

On Thursday Mutua, however, denied reports that he had been fired calling the news “malicious rumours” after they started circulating online.

“My attention has been drawn to reports on social media to the effect that I have been fired as CEO of KFCB. PLEASE IGNORE such malicious rumours. I am not aware of such developments and there can be no grain of truth in them as there’s no vacancy in the office of the CEO KFCB,” he said on his official Twitter account.

The news was first made public by Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr in a tweet claiming that Mutua had been dismissed from the Board.

Mutula claimed that the KFCB CEO had been unlawfully dismissed by Information, Communication and Technology CS Joe Mucheru.

