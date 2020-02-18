Thieves cart away chicken after brutally murdering a couple in Vihiga

KDRTV-Villagers in Itenji village in Vihiga County on Monday morning woke up to shocking news after a young couple was found brutally murdered in their own house.

27-year-old Nelson Kehenji and Sheilah Makungu 24 were killed by unknown people and the assailants also made away with their chicken after slaughtering two goats making the incident more horrible.

Kehenji’s father Charles Ombima found the bodies of his son and his daughter in law lying naked in the house.

“It was badly mutilated. Inside the house, the naked body of his wife was also lying on the floor. Her body, too, was mutilated,” said Ombima as quoted by the Standard.

Police officers led by Vihiga Sub-county deputy police commander Zachariah Wafula who further confirmed the heinous incident have launched an investigation over the matter and urged the residents to remain calm as they promise to bring the assailants into book.” At about 7am on Monday, we got a report that one family had been attacked at night, and both husband and wife were killed. The village has experienced a series of robbery attacks in the past,”Mr Wafula confirmed.

However, reports published by Citizen Tv digital who visited the scene of crime on Monday claim that Mr Kihenji was one of the notorious gangsters in Vihiga and his footsteps have been under the watch of police officers.Wafula,the police boss said that the death of Kihenji might have been as a result of revenge from his fellow gangsters thus further complicating the case.

The murder case has also raised security concerns in the Western parts of the country as series of murder, suicides and other security related cases continue to be witnessed.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us inquiries, press releases