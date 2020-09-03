Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Totally Unimaginable: This Is The Salary A Recce Squad Officer Takes Home In A Month

Godfrey Gwako

By

Published

recsq2
Recce Squad Officers in action

(KDRTV) – The Recce Squad Company of Kenya is an elite General Service Unit paramilitary unit. Recce squad officers undergo basic training at Embakasi after which GSU recruits displaying outstanding talent are taken for further training at the Magadi Field Training Center, Solio Ranch, and Ruiru College and then abroad in Israel, the USA, and even the UK.

The group is very discreet particularly when it comes to how they conduct their operations and so their number remains undisclosed but their results speak louder in all their missions after very rigorous training that the “average” man cannot bear. Kenyans came to know them well when it conducted one of their main operations in Kenya; during the infamous Alshabaab attacks at the Westgate Mall and Garissa University where 147 students were butchered.

After completing the compulsory basic training, those eligible for this special unit and emerge as the best both academically and in the field undergo a further advanced training of seven months. They are trained on things related to VIP protection, handling and detonation of hazardous explosives, the safety of important facilities, anti-terrorism, and complicated rescue operations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ ALSO: Mutahi Kagwe’s Late Night Message That Has Worried Kenyans

As much as they risk their lives to save those of other Kenyans, their income is nothing to write home about. Recently famous city lawyer Donald B. Kipkorir was very furious after discovering that most of the officers are taking home just under a meager KES 30.000 a month, which surprised many Kenyans.

They should be better paid if one considers their expertise in dealing with terrorists in tight circumstances. They have received numerous accolades, ranging from the Westgate attack to the assault on Garissa University. They deserve decent pay because to be honest, they sacrifice their lives to save us when we are in trouble.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Have a look at the leaked documents below showing the much one officer takes home at the end of every month;

recsq

recsq1

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

rutokuria rutokuria

Politics

William Ruto Accused Of Betraying Ailing Moses Kuria Despite The Gatundu South MP Supporting Him

(KDRTV) – Controversial Member of Parliament for Gatundu South Constituency, Moses Kuria has hit the headlines today after testing positive for COVID-19. The guy...

18 hours ago
mutahi kagwe mutahi kagwe

News

Mutahi Kagwe’s Late Night Message That Has Worried Kenyans

(KDRTV)-Cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe is a man under siege. He was once the darling and a true hero to Kenyans when he was appointed...

14 hours ago
Moses Kuria Moses Kuria

News

Breaking! Moses Kuria Admitted in Hospital for 27 Days With COVID-19

(KDRTV) – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has announced that he has been battling COVID-19 for almost a month now. In a Facebook post,...

21 hours ago
Hussein and Janet Hussein and Janet

News

Janet Mbugua, Hussein Mohammed Sparks Rumors of TV Comeback with Teasing Photo

(KDRTV) – Former Citizen TV journalists Janet Mbugua and Hussein Mohammed have sparked rumours that they could be planning a comeback on our screens...

22 hours ago