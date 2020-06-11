Uhuru Takes the War to Ruto’s Pockets

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto is the biggest loser of the 2020/21 budgetary allocations as his expenditure has been slashed by more than 40%.

In a move that is laden with political motives, Ruto’s budget for domestic travel has been halved to a paltry Ksh 96 million. His hospitality budget, which enables him to host delegations at his Karen residence will be Ksh 23 million for the whole financial year. Ruto is known to throw away millions of money in a single weekend.

It might be unpopular but Credit must be given for a budget reduction to the office of DP Ruto. His Karen residence had become a place of political gatherings. Uhuru has decided to redirect the cash to other sectors like tourism, agriculture and education#UhurusBudgetBreakdown pic.twitter.com/OT7LRMzhig — KANU Fire Man (@FireKanu) June 11, 2020

The budget cuts are seemingly meant to reduce his numerous trips across the country and the delegations he hosts at Karen and Sugoi. It is a well-documented fact that Ruto has been using road trips and delegations as part of his strategy to ascend to the presidency in 2022,

The DP will now have to reduce the level of sugar in the tea he serves at his Karen residence or use his own money to finance the delegations he hosts at Karen. It will be hard to achieve the second part because Ruto is broke at the moment.

The DP’s businesses, especially in the hospitality industry, have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Weston Hotel is closed and unless he gets some of the millions that President Uhuru Kenyatta promised to hotels it going to be a tough year.

Ruto is being targeted in all ways possible and now the GOK cuts Ruto's budget by half. He has been accused of misusing gvt resources located to his office to hold Political gatherings, moving from county to county launching ghost projects #BudgetKe2020 #UhurusBudgetBreakdown — 🅰🅵🆈🅰🅲🅴🅽🆃🆁🅴🅲🆁🅴🆆🇰🇪 (@AfyaCentreCrew) June 11, 2020

Don’t expect the millions he used to donate to churches when they reopen in the coming days. This means the church elders who have stood with him may also develop cold feet. Ruto has already lost a junk of politicians who used to follow him to every function.