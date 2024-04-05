UK Government Issues Travel Advisory To Its Citizens in Kenya

The United Kingdom government on Friday, April 5 cautioned its citizens against visiting five areas in Kenya.

In a statement, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) noted that the advisory was issued as a cautionary for insecurity and terror-related activities.

The five highlighted areas include; the Kenya-Somalia border, Eastern Garissa, Mandera, Lamu County, and Tana River.

“FCDO advises against all but essential travel to areas within 60km of Kenya’s border with Somalia. FCDO also advises against all but essential travel to areas of Tana River County north of the Tana River, up to 20km northwest of the A3,” read the alert in part.

In Mandera, FDCDO warned British citizens against all but essential travel to Mandera County, excluding Mandera West sub-county while in Lamu it excluded Lamu Island and Manda Island.

The travel alert came hours after Australia issued a similar alert on violent crimes within Nairobi city and other parts of Kenya which are densely populated.

The Australian government warned its citizens against traveling to Madera, Wajir, and Garissa counties while tourists were urged to reconsider their travel to Lamu and Malindi Counties.

“We continue to advise exercising a high degree of caution overall due to the threat of terrorism and violent crime. Terrorists continue to maintain a strong interest in attacking foreigners in Nairobi and other major population centers in Kenya,” read the statement in part.

The statement also indicated that the attacks could occur in different forms including suicide bombings and shootings, kidnappings, roadside bomb attacks, improvised explosive devices, and civil aviation.