US Warns Russia, Turkey Military Stay In Libya Is Illegal

(KDRTV)-The United States has called on Russia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates to withdraw troops from Libya

KDRTV understands that the United Nations-backed truce signed in October obligated the foreign troops to leave the country within three months

However, the deadline expired on Saturday.

According to Aljazeera reports, acting US ambassador Richard Mills asked all foreign parties to respect the Libyan sovereignty while speaking during a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Is Russia, China, Africa Happy About Uganda`s Woes

The worrying troops in Libya signed an agreement to a permanent ceasefire in all regions after one of the Capital Tripoli battles.

The convention was concluded in Geneva after military representatives of the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and rebel General Khalifa Haftar`s Libyan National Amry (LNA)

During the meeting, the US ambassador urged Russia and Turkey to withdraw military personnel and foreign mercenaries and armed proxies that the harbored in Libya

READ ALSO: SYRIA WAR: Russian Military Vehicle Rams US Armoured Car

KDRTV understands that the new developments could be a starting course for Russia, the UAE, and Turkey to focus on how they will relate to the new US administration of President Joe Biden

Turkey supports Tripoli-based GNA led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj against Khalifa Haftar`s self-styled LNA forces, which are backed by Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

Turkey reportedly increased military involvement in Libya since December 2019

Last month, the Turkish government approved a bill that allowed its troops to stay in Libya for the next 18 months (2 years)

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News to withdraw their military intervention in Libya immediately.