Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

US Warns Russia, Turkey Military Stay In Libya Is Illegal

United States calls on Russia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates to immediately withdraw their military from Libya

Avatar

By

Published

US urges Russia and Turkey to withdraw troops
US urges Russia and Turkey to withdraw troops

(KDRTV)-The United States has called on Russia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates to withdraw troops from Libya

KDRTV understands that the United Nations-backed truce signed in October obligated the foreign troops to leave the country within three months

However, the deadline expired on Saturday.

According to Aljazeera reports, acting US ambassador Richard Mills asked all foreign parties to respect the Libyan sovereignty while speaking during a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Is Russia, China, Africa Happy About Uganda`s Woes

The worrying troops in Libya signed an agreement to a permanent ceasefire in all regions after one of the Capital Tripoli battles.

The convention was concluded in Geneva after military representatives of the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and rebel General Khalifa Haftar`s Libyan National Amry (LNA)

During the meeting, the US ambassador urged Russia and Turkey to withdraw military personnel and foreign mercenaries and armed proxies that the harbored in Libya

READ ALSO: SYRIA WAR: Russian Military Vehicle Rams US Armoured Car

KDRTV understands that the new developments could be a starting course for Russia, the UAE, and Turkey to focus on how they will relate to the new US administration of President Joe Biden

Turkey supports Tripoli-based GNA led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj against Khalifa Haftar`s self-styled LNA forces, which are backed by Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

Turkey reportedly increased military involvement in Libya since December 2019

Last month, the Turkish government approved a bill that allowed its troops to stay in Libya for the next 18 months (2 years)

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News to withdraw their military intervention in Libya immediately.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

IMG 20210127 WA0014 IMG 20210127 WA0014

News

Disturbing Images Emerge from the Githurai Chaos

(KDRTV) – Long before ODM leader Raila Odinga had made his way to Githurai on Monday, social media was awash with reports that there...

2 days ago
Ruto Addresses Wananchi in Tharaka Nithi County on Sunday Ruto Addresses Wananchi in Tharaka Nithi County on Sunday

News

Panic Mode? William Ruto Heads to Gikomba after Raila’s Githurai Rally

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto is set to address Wananchi at Burma and Gikomba markets this (Thursday) afternoon. According to Hustler Nation spokesperson...

1 day ago
UHURU RAILA BIG HANDSHAKE UHURU RAILA BIG HANDSHAKE

News

Uhuru To Meet Mt. Kenya Leaders After Section Disowned Raila

Uhuru Kenyatta set to meet Mt. Kenya leaders at Sagan State Lounge after a section dismissed ODM Raila Odinga`s sentiment

2 days ago
IMG 20210129 105230 IMG 20210129 105230

News

State Hose Issues Statement on Uhuru’s Controversial Sagana Meeting

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta will, this morning, begin a 4-day working tour in Central Kenya, State House spokesperson Kanze Dena has said. In...

4 hours ago