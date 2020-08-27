SYRIA WAR: Russian Military Vehicle Rams US Armoured Car

(KDRTV)-The US and Russian governmentS have blamed each other after the occurrence of a collision between Russian and US armored vehicles

Footage that has been seen by KDRTV showed Russian military vehicle in a desert convoy ramming a US armored car while Russian helicopter flew low overhead

The video was also made public by Russian nationalist website, the Rusvesna.su, and has since made rounds on social media

According to Russia, the US barricaded a patrol preventing the troops from accomplishing their assignment

However, an American defense official protested that Russian forces had crossed into a security zone they had agreed to stay away from.

The White House has also announced that the crew in the vehicles sustained minor injuries during the incident

Our sources have revealed that despite the fact the Russian and US troops have severally associated in Syria, incidences of confrontations are rare.

KDRTV establishes that Russians backs Syrian government forces while the Americans support local Kurdish fighters in a civil war that has rocked the country since 2011

The Russian Defence Ministry maintained that they had tendered a warning to US military prior that it would patrol in the area

“Despite that, in violation of existing agreements, the US armed forces soldiers tried to block the Russian patrol,” the Ministry said. “In response to that, the Russian military police took necessary measures to prevent an incident and to carry on fulfilling the mission they had been given.”

The US on its side blamed Russian troops for unsafe and unprofessional action that break protocols agreed on by the two countries in December 2019.

“Unsafe and unprofessional actions like this represent a breach of de-confliction protocols, committed to by the United States and Russia in December 2019,” said NSC spokesperson John Ullyot.

The US soldiers left in Syria after President Donald Trump withdrew about 1000 soldiers if far much behind that of the Russian troops

