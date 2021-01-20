Is Russia, China, Africa Happy About Uganda`s Woes

KDRTV has noted mixed reactions since Uganda`s electoral commission declared President Yoweri Museveni the victor of the recent presidential election.

January 14, 2021, presidential elections were highly contested by Bobi Wine and NRM`s Yoweri Museveni

Many international observers including the US were barred from taking part in the exercise

Days later, the US ambassador was also barred from accessing Robert Kagulanyi alias Bobi Wine who has been under house arrest since the elections

The government faulted the US for attempting to overturn the will of the Ugandans by overturning the election results.

So far, Russia, China, and a section of East African leaders have sent congratulatory messages to President-elect Museveni

Earlier, Bobi Wine had rejected the election results insisting that he was the winner of the polls

Kenya’s government was forced to pull down its congratulatory message to Museveni after netizens denounced the Ugandan poll results.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, his country has traditionally enjoyed a good relationship with Uganda, and his win foster bilateral relations

“Russia and Uganda have a traditionally friendly relationship. I hope your activities as the head of state will further facilitate the development of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in various areas. I wish you success in your work, sound health and well-being,” Putin said as reported by the Daily Monitor.

Chinese congratulatory message was also delivered by Foreign Ministry who applauded Museveni for facilitating a friendly relationship with China.

“China congratulates President Museveni on his re-election in the recent presidential election. He has made important contributions to China-Uganda relations. We believe that under his leadership, Uganda will achieve new, greater progress in national development, and the China-Uganda comprehensive cooperative partnership will reach new heights,” Hua stated.

So far, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Burundi Presidents have publicly congratulated President-elect Yoweri Museveni.

