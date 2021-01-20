Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Is Russia, China, Africa Happy About Uganda`s Woes

Mixed reactions emerged after Uganda`s electoral commission declared President Yoweri Museveni the victor of the recent polls.

Avatar

By

Published

museveni bobi
museveni bobi

KDRTV has noted mixed reactions since Uganda`s electoral commission declared President Yoweri Museveni the victor of the recent presidential election.

January 14, 2021, presidential elections were highly contested by Bobi Wine and NRM`s Yoweri Museveni

Many international observers including the US were barred from taking part in the exercise

READ ALSO: Miguna Miguna Says Bobi Wine Won Uganda Presidential Election

Days later, the US ambassador was also barred from accessing Robert Kagulanyi alias Bobi Wine who has been under house arrest since the elections

The government faulted the US for attempting to overturn the will of the Ugandans by overturning the election results.

So far, Russia, China, and a section of East African leaders have sent congratulatory messages to President-elect Museveni

Earlier, Bobi Wine had rejected the election results insisting that he was the winner of the polls

Kenya’s government was forced to pull down its congratulatory message to Museveni after netizens denounced the Ugandan poll results.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, his country has traditionally enjoyed a good relationship with Uganda, and his win foster bilateral relations

“Russia and Uganda have a traditionally friendly relationship. I hope your activities as the head of state will further facilitate the development of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in various areas. I wish you success in your work, sound health and well-being,” Putin said as reported by the Daily Monitor.

Chinese congratulatory message was also delivered by Foreign Ministry who applauded Museveni for facilitating a friendly relationship with China.

“China congratulates President Museveni on his re-election in the recent presidential election. He has made important contributions to China-Uganda relations. We believe that under his leadership, Uganda will achieve new, greater progress in national development, and the China-Uganda comprehensive cooperative partnership will reach new heights,” Hua stated.

READ ALSO: Kenyans Flee Uganda Over Post-election Violence Fears

So far, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Burundi Presidents have publicly congratulated President-elect Yoweri Museveni.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site, and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

Jomo Gecaga Jomo Gecaga

News

President Uhuru Kenyatta Fires His Nephew Jomo Gecaga from State House

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly fired his private secretary Jomo Gecaga, several sources have claimed. Gecaga, who is also the President’s nephew,...

1 day ago
EsHPMhQWMAAUHNg EsHPMhQWMAAUHNg

Politics

Matungu By-election Narrows to a 3-Horse Race

(KDRTV) – The race for the next Matungu MP has narrowed down to three candidates supported by ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, ODM leader Raila...

5 hours ago
Edwin Sifuna Edwin Sifuna

Politics

Edwin Sifuna to be Named Nairobi Deputy Governor?

(KDRTV) – ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna is likely to be unveiled as the party’s nominee for Nairobi Deputy Governor, several sources have intimated...

3 hours ago
Sonko Sonko

News

Fight Turns Ugly as President Uhuru, Mike Sonko Take Battle to the Media

(KDRTV) – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has come out guns blazing after President Uhuru Kenyatta revealed that he initiated his (Sonko’s) impeachment. Uhuru...

2 days ago