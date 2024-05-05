Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Why Renal Association Wants Mediheal Hospital Suspended

By

Published

Mediheal og image

The Kenya Renal Association has called for the suspension of the license of Mediheal Hospital over alleged unethical kidney transplants.

In a statement dated May 3, the association said recent activities at Mediheal Hospital in Eldoret have raised serious ethical concerns.

The Renal Association noted that reports indicate an increasing trend of transplant commercialization and transplant tourism at the facility, involving the sale of kidneys and importation of patients for transplant.

“This is in direct violation of the World Health Organization resolutions, the Declaration of Istanbul, and Kenya’s Health Act of 2017, which prohibits organ trade. Evidence gathered over the past two years from donor testimonies and recipient accounts suggests significant ethical breaches, including exploitation of vulnerable donors from local communities.

“This has not only endangered the health of both donors and recipients but has also damaged the reputation of Kenya’s medical community internationally,” read the statement in part.

The association said that unethical practices undermine confidence in voluntary donation, leading to a decrease in the number of willing donors and fostering a pernicious black market in organs, with potential risks including human trafficking and violence.

The Renal Association called for Mediheal Hospital’s license to be suspended pending a full investigation.

The association also called for the licenses of all medical staff involved to be suspended and disciplinary action to be taken.

They also called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to expedite legal action against individuals involved in illegal transplant activities and to publicize the findings and recommendations of the Kenya Blood Transfusion and Transplant Services report.

They further called for a review and possible revision of the regulatory role of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council in relation to Mediheal Hospital.

Also Read: DCI Unmasks Prime Suspect Behind Murder Of Rita Waeni

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020