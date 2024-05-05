Why Renal Association Wants Mediheal Hospital Suspended

The Kenya Renal Association has called for the suspension of the license of Mediheal Hospital over alleged unethical kidney transplants.

In a statement dated May 3, the association said recent activities at Mediheal Hospital in Eldoret have raised serious ethical concerns.

The Renal Association noted that reports indicate an increasing trend of transplant commercialization and transplant tourism at the facility, involving the sale of kidneys and importation of patients for transplant.

“This is in direct violation of the World Health Organization resolutions, the Declaration of Istanbul, and Kenya’s Health Act of 2017, which prohibits organ trade. Evidence gathered over the past two years from donor testimonies and recipient accounts suggests significant ethical breaches, including exploitation of vulnerable donors from local communities.

“This has not only endangered the health of both donors and recipients but has also damaged the reputation of Kenya’s medical community internationally,” read the statement in part.

The association said that unethical practices undermine confidence in voluntary donation, leading to a decrease in the number of willing donors and fostering a pernicious black market in organs, with potential risks including human trafficking and violence.

The Renal Association called for Mediheal Hospital’s license to be suspended pending a full investigation.

The association also called for the licenses of all medical staff involved to be suspended and disciplinary action to be taken.

They also called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to expedite legal action against individuals involved in illegal transplant activities and to publicize the findings and recommendations of the Kenya Blood Transfusion and Transplant Services report.

They further called for a review and possible revision of the regulatory role of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council in relation to Mediheal Hospital.

