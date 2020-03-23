Zimbabwe Cofirma First Coronavirus Death

KDRTV has confirmed reports that Zimbabwe has confirmed the first death from the global pandemic known as a coronavirus

Reports reveal that the latest death in the African country involved Zimbwabean broadcaster Zororo Makamba, 30, which has created an image that even the young people can die of the deadly virus.

The victim was diagnosed by Covid-19 on Sartuday and his condition rapidly went out of control after he was confined in isolation center in the capital, Harare

However, other reports indicate that the first man who contracted the dreadful virus is currently recovering in an isolation

So far, there are concern howZimbabwe can be capable of battling the global pandemic even though, the country has confirmed few cases of coronavirus

Previously, some reports indicated that the country of late painkillers, gloves, and masks plus other more critical needs

The confirmation of the first death has surfaced and efforts by the citizens to observe a ban in public gatherings

KDRTV confirmes that on Sartuday, Zimbabwean churches were consciously empty after the government issued a ban.

Earlier today, Nigeria health ministry confirmed their first death though the country has also reported few cases of coronavirus

China, where the pandemic broke out, has continued to limit the new cases of coronavirus