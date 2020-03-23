Health
Zimbabwe Cofirma First Coronavirus Death
KDRTV has confirmed reports that Zimbabwe has confirmed the first death from the global pandemic known as a coronavirus
Reports reveal that the latest death in the African country involved Zimbwabean broadcaster Zororo Makamba, 30, which has created an image that even the young people can die of the deadly virus.
The victim was diagnosed by Covid-19 on Sartuday and his condition rapidly went out of control after he was confined in isolation center in the capital, Harare
However, other reports indicate that the first man who contracted the dreadful virus is currently recovering in an isolation
So far, there are concern howZimbabwe can be capable of battling the global pandemic even though, the country has confirmed few cases of coronavirus
Previously, some reports indicated that the country of late painkillers, gloves, and masks plus other more critical needs
The confirmation of the first death has surfaced and efforts by the citizens to observe a ban in public gatherings
KDRTV confirmes that on Sartuday, Zimbabwean churches were consciously empty after the government issued a ban.
Earlier today, Nigeria health ministry confirmed their first death though the country has also reported few cases of coronavirus
China, where the pandemic broke out, has continued to limit the new cases of coronavirus
