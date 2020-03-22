Australian PM Warns Of Lockdowns To Contain Coronavirus

(KDRTV)-Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has issued warnings that the country could undergo lockdowns in measures to contain coronavirus

The announcement has surfaced after a large crowd gathered in Sydney`s beaches including Bondi on Sartuday, going against the social distancing advise

According to Morrison, the situation at the Bondi Beach ought to be “wake up call to take these policies seriously”.

The Prime Minister also announced a financial package to assist the economy of the country during the global pandemic (Covid-19)

The number of confirmed positive coronavirus cases n Australia has passed 1000 and the country so far has confirmed seven deaths

KDRTV understands that Bondi Beach was temporarily closed on Sartuday after crowds exceeded Australia`s 500-person outdoor gathering limit. It has also remained closed on Sunday.

Morrison mentioned the incident and urged the Australians to show common sense when it comes to preserving rules

“You have to keep a healthy distance between each other,” he said. “If Australians can’t do that on a broad scale, then they are denying the governments and the authorities the most important weapon we have to save lives and to save livelihoods, and states and territories will have to take more severe responses to deal with that.”

However, the Prime Minister warned that stern measures including lockdowns were to be discussed on Sunday to help curb the spread of the coronavirus

The PM also warned his citizens of non-essential travels and advised them to avoid interstate holidays.