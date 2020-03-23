Nigeria Confirms The First Death From Coronavirus

(KDRTV)-Nigeria Health Ministry through the Nigeria Center For Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed that one person has died from the global pandemic coronavirus.

Through a tweet, the NCDC reported that the deceased was a 67-year-old man who came back in the country after a medical procedure in the United Kingdom

The man is said to have had an existing medical condition and was undergoing chemotherapy.

The 1st #COVID19 death in Nigeria has been recorded. The case was a 67 year old male who returned home following medical treatment in UK He had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma & diabetes & was undergoing chemotherapy Our thoughts are with his family pic.twitter.com/A7STOjTQeW — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 23, 2020

KDRTV can also authoritatively report that the strike that was being held by the doctors has been called off due to ‘humanity concern’

The number of positive cases in the world has increased so does the number of the deaths and recovered patients.