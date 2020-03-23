Connect with us
 

Nigeria Confirms The First Death From Coronavirus

(KDRTV)-Nigeria Health Ministry through the Nigeria Center For Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed that one person has died from the global pandemic coronavirus.

Through a tweet, the NCDC reported that the deceased was a 67-year-old man who came back in the country after a medical procedure in the United Kingdom

The man is said to have had an existing medical condition and was undergoing chemotherapy.

KDRTV can also authoritatively report that the strike that was being held by the doctors has been called off due to ‘humanity concern’

The number of positive cases in the world has increased so does the number of the deaths and recovered patients.

 

 

