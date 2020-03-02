How it feels to live in a sexless marriage – readers respond.

There is this friend of mine Abigail who went ranting on Facebook about her man not rising up to the occasion at night.

She spilled the beans on her popular Facebook page so that she could be advised by readers on what exactly she could do to bring back her sex life.

She disclosed that her man used to smash her all night long during their dating period but things just changed when they settled and had their first daughter who is now in kindergarten.

According to Abigail, her man cannot eve do one complete round what has turned her off and she was contemplating moving onto another marriage.

However readers who weighed into her predicaments gave varied comments some advising her to dump the man as others asked her to remain in her marriage even if it was boring.

Hamisa who was one of the readers then advised her to try love spells by Dr Mugwenu. She recalled how she sorted out her marriage when it was facing similar challenges.

“Why not use a native doctor. Your story is similar to mine and I am now settled and enjoying my marriage life,” she said.

Hamisa described Mugwenu as a reliable herbalist. Just like a medical doctor, he does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as obstacles, challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

“I am taking this opportunity to tell anyone on this blog having similar problem visit Dr Mugwenu at mugwenudoctors.com and your problems shall be solved,” she assured.

Abagail listened to this testimony and gave it a try. She picked this numbers +254740637248 from Hamisa and talked to Mugwenu Doctors immediately. She was helped through sex spell process and today she is back to happiness.

“He is now normal. The other morning I did not want to leave our bed since he was munching me like a man,” she was overheard saying.

Do not be limited by location. You can get the help you need wherever you are through distance healing. Mugwenu Doctors say one of their greatest attributes is distance healing. This is when they help people who are not physically present. It does not matter where you are, they can assist you successfully

KDRTV Has no liability to the claims made by Mugwenu doctors