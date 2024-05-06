10 Gov’t Officials Arrested Over Ksh55.8 Million Scam

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives have arrested 10 senior government officials over a Ksh 55.8 million scam.

In a statement on Monday, May 6, EACC said the suspects mysteriously withdrew Ksh55.8 million from the Ol Kalou National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF).

The Ksh55.8 million purported to be payments for road projects in the constituency, which were never done.

The suspects are set to be arraigned at the Nyahururu Anti-Corruption Court on Monday morning and face 16 counts of corruption and economic crimes.

“EACC will this morning, at 9 am, arraign before Nyahururu Anti-Corruption Court ten (10) Ol Kalou Constituency NG-CDF Officials and Directors of private companies who embezzled Kes.55.8 million purported to be payments for road projects in the constituency, which were never done,” EACC stated.

The suspects were arrested and processed at EACC Nyeri Regional Offices on Friday, 3rd May 2024.

They include; John Kariuki Kimani, Simon Nduati Kariuki, Ludovick Ngera Gachara, Jerush Waithera Wambui, Samuel Ngugi Gachuki, and Peter Mburu Mwangi.

Others are; Charles Chuaga Ndung’u, Janerose Muthoni Wachira, Titus Kibui Kariuki and Dominic Mulwa Kasina.

The arraignment comes after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) concurred with recommendations of the Commission to charge the suspects with 16 counts of corruption and economic crimes.

DPP Renson Ingonga directed that the officials be arraigned and charged after he established that they were involved in a multi-million graft case.

Reports indicate that Ksh62 million was disbursed to Ol Kalou NG-CDF accounts before Ksh55.8 million was withdrawn without following the procedures.

