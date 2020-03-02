Rashid Echesa Arrested Again

(KDRTV) – Embattled former Sports CS Rashid Echesa has been arrested over another fraud case involving the purchase of a Land Cruiser.

RASHID ECHESA arrested over alleged fraudulent acquisition of a Land Cruiser. pic.twitter.com/rmrFkvSuzv — The Star Breaking (@TheStarBreaking) March 2, 2020

Detectives had camped at Echesa’s Karen home from as early as 8;00 AM on Monday. There was drama at the home as detectives had to jump over the fence to access the homestead after being locked out.

This is the second time in two weeks that Echesa has been arrested over fraud. On February 13, the ex CS was arrested over Ksh 39 billion fake firearms scandal that was signed at Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee Annex Office. He was accused of defrauding a Polish firm of close to Ksh 10 million.

Echesa is currently out of bail after denying the charges in court.

The case has been further complicated following the controversial death of Police Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei who was allegedly a key witness.

