DP Ruto tells off ODM, warns against the party against inciting Kenyans 

KDRTV-Deputy President William Ruto has warned the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party led by its leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga against preaching and dividing Kenyans along their ethnic lines in the name of Building Bridges Initiative report.

Ruto who was speaking during a church empowerment programme at Tunyai Parish Catholic Church, Chiakariga Tharaka-Nithi County on Saturday termed the action and unconstitutional adding that he and president Uhuru Kenyatta will not allow it to happen under their watch. “I want to tell the ODM leaders who are preaching hate and ethnic animosity between communities that the agenda is primitive, backward, criminal and unconstitutional and together with President Uhuru Kenyatta, we will not allow such things to go on in the guise of BBI,” said Mr Ruto as quoted by the Daily Nation

Ruto further added that Kenyans have the right to live work and even seek leadership positions in any part of the country and hence the ODM gospel of division is uncalled for and should be ignored by good citizens.

“Each Kenyan has a right to work, live and seek leadership positions in any part of the country without minding the community he comes from,” Ruto added.

DP Ruto’s sentiments comes at a time when the Building Bridges Initiative report politics has taken over the county’s political arena as the Orange party and other leaders drumming support for the report continue to tour different parts of the country in a bid to collect proposals and sensitive the locals on the content of the BBI.

At the same time, Narok County senator Ledama Olekina has found himself at the receiving end from politicians allied to Ruto led by senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Gatundu South Member of parliament Moses Kuria over his remarks on the presence of other tribes in Maasai community.Speculations are therefore rife that the DP’s warning was directed to the ODM legislator and other politicians who have been defending him.

Ruto was accompanied by a pack of his allies led by Mbeere South MP Geoffrey Kingangi, Gitonga Murugara , Kirima Ngucine from Imenti Central I, James Gakuya (Embakasi North) and Dagoretti South’s John Kiarie .