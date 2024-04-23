Doctor Slapped With 12 Year Jail Term

Medical intern Mohamed Abdi Ali alias Abu Ramzi, who has been in prison remand for 8 years following his arrest in 2016 over terrorism related activities, was on Monday April 22 sentenced to serve 12 years in jail.

Chief Magistrate’s Court Milimani found the suspect guilty of five counts of the eight with which he was charged with.

The 34-year-old suspect was arrested at a medical facility in Wote, Makueni County, where he was working as an intern medic having completed his studies at the Kampala International University between 2010 and 2015.

Acoording to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCUI), 25 witnesses including Uganda’s Counter-Terrorism detectives, US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) agents and Kenya’s Anti-Terrorism Police detectives testified in the case where Abu Ramzi was found guilty of, among others, being a member of a terrorist group (ISIS), recruitment of members of a terrorist group and possession of articles connected with the commission of a terrorism act.

During the sentencing Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku considered the gravity of the offences committed, sentencing the suspect to 12 years’ imprisonment for each count, with the five jail terms running concurrently from the time the suspect was arrested in April 2016.

“The DCI commends the investigators for their concerted efforts which swiftly rid the terrorist off the streets, thereby thwarting a biological weapon attack which Abu Ramzi was planning, and hopes that the sentence awarded is adequate for officers at the correctional facilities to help him change,” DCI said in a statement.

