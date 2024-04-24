Azimio To Form Joint Parliamentary Inquiry On The Death Of General Ogolla

The Azimio la Umoja coalition has tasked Mathare Member of Parliament Anthony Oluoch and Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua to launch a joint parliamentary inquiry on the plane crash that claimed the late CDF Francis Ogolla.

General Ogolla passed away alongside nine other military officers in a helicopter crash in Elgeyo Marakwet on Thursday, April 18.

Speaking on Tuesday after the Azimio Parliamentary Group meeting, National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi said the opposition has seen worrying signs on the team investigating Ogolla’s death.

“We have authorized Honorable Antony Oluoch and Senator Enoch Wambua to lead a process of establishing a joint parliamentary inquiry involving both the Senate and the National Assembly into the unfortunate death of General Ogolla,” said Wandayi.

The Ugunja MP also noted that the PG wants a judicial inquest formed to ensure nothing is left to chance and the probe is open to the public.

Wandayi demanded that the families of the victims who died in the accident be represented in the investigation and inquest.

“The PG called for a judicial inquest into the accident and death as opposed to mare investigations led by the military that is close to civilians. We also demand that the family of the victims be independently represented in the investigation and inquest,” The ODM MP added.

The judicial inquest mirrors a special parliamentary committee that investigated the murder of former Cabinet Minister Robert Ouko.

On Sunday, April 21, during General Ogolla’s burial in Siaya, President William Ruto said no stone will be left unturned.

“I have full confidence in KDF. They are our foremost professional entity in Kenya therefore I have full confidence that General Omenda and the team he has appointed will make sure that all details are laid bare on the accident that took away the life of General Ogolla,” said Ruto.

Also Read: General Ogolla’s Memorial Service Scheduled for Friday Postponed