Gachagua Arrives In Rwanda To Represent President Ruto

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has arrived in Kigali, Rwanda, to attend the 30th commemoration of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

The Deputy President arrived in Kigali shortly after 4 pm Saturday, where he will represent President William Ruto and join heads of State and Government as well as envoys and heads of delegations at the event.

The Deputy President who is leading a delegation of MPs, government officials and two university student leaders, was seen off by the Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla at the Embakasi Airbase in Nairobi.

He was received at the Kigali International Airport by Rwanda’s Minister for Justice and Attorney General Dr. Emmanuel Ugirashebuja and Kenya High Commissioner to Rwanda Amb. Janet Mwawasi Oben.

The DP will join the people of Rwanda at the commemoration dubbed ‘Kwibuka 30’ on Sunday and later visit the Genocide Memorial site.

He is leading a delegation that includes Members of Parliament, the Principal Secretary State Department for the Diaspora Affairs Roseline Njogu, and two university student leaders; Justice Jabali Wanjala (president of Murang’a University of Technology) and Francis Ngugi Mwaura (a student leader at Pwani University).

The MPs accompanying the Deputy President include Deputy Majority Leader in the National Assembly Owen Baya (MP Kilifi North), Edward Muriu (Gatanga), Veronicah Maina (Nominated Senator), Patrick Munene (Chuka Igamba-Ng’ombe), Julius Rutto (Kesses), Parashina Samuel (Kajiado South), John Kaguchia (Mukurwe-ini), Benjamin Langat (Ainamoi), Agnes Pareiyo (Narok North) and former Starehe MP Charles Njagua “Jaguar”.

The theme of this year’s Genocide Commemoration is “Remember-Unite-Renew”. This will mark the start of week-long activities commemorating the Genocide that claimed over one million lives in 100 days (from April to July 1994).

The Deputy President will also meet and engage with Kenyans living and working in Rwanda for dinner at Serena Hotel in Kigali.

Among other issues, the discussions will focus on improving the diaspora experience, and investment across various sectors as outlined under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.