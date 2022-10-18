Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Inside President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 1000 Acre Retirement Home in Narok County

By

Published

uhuru9c

uhuru

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta quietly retreated to his 1,000-acre farm in Narok County after handing over power to President William Ruto on September 13, 2022.

This massive farm is located in Oloolmongi, Trans Mara, Narok County. It overlooks the Mara Triangle in the southwest of the Masai Mara National Reserve.

“The scenic triangle occupies a third of the entire Masai Mara National Reserve which is less visited but boasts of a variety of wildlife all year round. This means Uhuru enjoys a prime viewing location of the herds of the great migration entering and exiting the Masai Mara from the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania,” the Standard Newspaper reports.

BFersgYg79nxh8dRjB5H9n7bZsam c6dLavlpPyRD3AJ5EX5TrfddnGQ2lhEf F26So3 Qx3L6G695ahfcK9WVvMDQbLR1 cJFNiRAs750

Uhuru’s farm is strategically located in a cool area, away from the pollution of the country’s capital city, and is home to a wide variety of wildlife year-round.

The former finance minister will also have a prime view of the great migration herds entering and exiting the Masai Mara from Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park.

The former Head of state shunned his other homes, which include Ichwareri in Kiambu, the house next to the State House in Nairobi, Gicheha farm in Nakuru, Nyali residence in Mombasa. 

Uhuru reportedly bought the 1000 acre piece  in 2020 and reportedly neighbors President William Ruto Ranch.

uhuru4

uhuru

While it is yet disclosed why he abandoned his other homes in the region, it is believed that he relocated to Maasai Mara after his political turf defied his political direction despite his status as the political leader.

Uhuru is not the first former president to refuse to retire in his ancestral home.

After handing over power to Uhuru in 2008, Kibaki, who died at the age of 90, rejected the KSh 400 million retirement homes in Mweiga, Nyeri, and instead chose to reside in Muthaiga, Nairobi.

Also Read: Why Uhuru Kenyatta Jetted Out of the Country After Handing Over Power to William Ruto

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019