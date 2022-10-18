Inside President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 1000 Acre Retirement Home in Narok County

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta quietly retreated to his 1,000-acre farm in Narok County after handing over power to President William Ruto on September 13, 2022.

This massive farm is located in Oloolmongi, Trans Mara, Narok County. It overlooks the Mara Triangle in the southwest of the Masai Mara National Reserve.

“The scenic triangle occupies a third of the entire Masai Mara National Reserve which is less visited but boasts of a variety of wildlife all year round. This means Uhuru enjoys a prime viewing location of the herds of the great migration entering and exiting the Masai Mara from the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania,” the Standard Newspaper reports.

Uhuru’s farm is strategically located in a cool area, away from the pollution of the country’s capital city, and is home to a wide variety of wildlife year-round.

The former finance minister will also have a prime view of the great migration herds entering and exiting the Masai Mara from Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park.

The former Head of state shunned his other homes, which include Ichwareri in Kiambu, the house next to the State House in Nairobi, Gicheha farm in Nakuru, Nyali residence in Mombasa.

Uhuru reportedly bought the 1000 acre piece in 2020 and reportedly neighbors President William Ruto Ranch.

While it is yet disclosed why he abandoned his other homes in the region, it is believed that he relocated to Maasai Mara after his political turf defied his political direction despite his status as the political leader.

Uhuru is not the first former president to refuse to retire in his ancestral home.

After handing over power to Uhuru in 2008, Kibaki, who died at the age of 90, rejected the KSh 400 million retirement homes in Mweiga, Nyeri, and instead chose to reside in Muthaiga, Nairobi.

