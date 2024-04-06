Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Kenya and France Resolve To Strengthen Diplomatic Ties, Agree On Ksh 10 Billion Project

By

Published

unnamed (2)

Kenya and France have resolved to strengthen bilateral ties as the two countries finalized an agreement to improve infrastructure and transport.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the agreement will facilitate funding for the upgrading of the Nairobi commuter railway.

“The project is in line with Kenya’s sustainable urban development initiatives to improve transport services and mobility in the Nairobi metropolitan area. In the area of infrastructure and transport, the French Government has made a significant contribution to the development of Kenya’s roads and railways,” said Mudavadi.

He was speaking at his office after a meeting with the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs in Kenya, Stéphane Séjourné, on Saturday.

Mudavadi also said the two countries agreed to fast-track the implementation of a key project to create 8 socio-sport and cultural complexes in the country.

The Sh10 billion project, which will be co-funded by the two countries, will use the Agora model to facilitate access to sports and culture by creating tailor-made local infrastructure in communities across the country.

Mudavadi, who described Séjourné’s visit as symbolic as it’s his first to Africa as Foreign Minister, praised him for his political goodwill in cementing Kenya-France relations.

“Africa is becoming a global powerhouse. Kenya and France share common destinies and challenges. We want to always engage with mutual respect and what is beneficial to the people of both countries,” said Séjourné.

“Kenya and France share a strong bond of friendship as evidenced by the exchange of several high level visits between our two countries. The high-level outbound and inbound visits and the successful conclusion of bilateral cooperation frameworks are part of a series of Kenya-France engagements aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between our two countries,” the CS said.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed key areas of the relationship, including transport and sports infrastructure, climate change, green energy transition, water and sanitation, and regional and multilateral cooperation.

On environment and climate change, the two countries expressed concern over the existential threat posed by climate change and underlined the need for concerted efforts to address climate-related challenges.

They agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries on climate action, intensify efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen resilience and adaptive capacity by prioritising green growth.

They underlined the urgent need to scale up global climate finance and noted the need for increased climate finance, including contributions from the private sector and other innovative sources.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020