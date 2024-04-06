Kenya and France Resolve To Strengthen Diplomatic Ties, Agree On Ksh 10 Billion Project

Kenya and France have resolved to strengthen bilateral ties as the two countries finalized an agreement to improve infrastructure and transport.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the agreement will facilitate funding for the upgrading of the Nairobi commuter railway.

“The project is in line with Kenya’s sustainable urban development initiatives to improve transport services and mobility in the Nairobi metropolitan area. In the area of infrastructure and transport, the French Government has made a significant contribution to the development of Kenya’s roads and railways,” said Mudavadi.

He was speaking at his office after a meeting with the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs in Kenya, Stéphane Séjourné, on Saturday.

Mudavadi also said the two countries agreed to fast-track the implementation of a key project to create 8 socio-sport and cultural complexes in the country.

The Sh10 billion project, which will be co-funded by the two countries, will use the Agora model to facilitate access to sports and culture by creating tailor-made local infrastructure in communities across the country.

Mudavadi, who described Séjourné’s visit as symbolic as it’s his first to Africa as Foreign Minister, praised him for his political goodwill in cementing Kenya-France relations.

“Africa is becoming a global powerhouse. Kenya and France share common destinies and challenges. We want to always engage with mutual respect and what is beneficial to the people of both countries,” said Séjourné.

“Kenya and France share a strong bond of friendship as evidenced by the exchange of several high level visits between our two countries. The high-level outbound and inbound visits and the successful conclusion of bilateral cooperation frameworks are part of a series of Kenya-France engagements aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between our two countries,” the CS said.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed key areas of the relationship, including transport and sports infrastructure, climate change, green energy transition, water and sanitation, and regional and multilateral cooperation.

On environment and climate change, the two countries expressed concern over the existential threat posed by climate change and underlined the need for concerted efforts to address climate-related challenges.

They agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries on climate action, intensify efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen resilience and adaptive capacity by prioritising green growth.

They underlined the urgent need to scale up global climate finance and noted the need for increased climate finance, including contributions from the private sector and other innovative sources.