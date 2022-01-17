Connect with us

List of 30 Notable Governors Backing Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja

ODM leader Raila Odinga is arguably a front-runner in the August 9 general elections boasting a support of at least 30 county chiefs.

The former Prime Minister on Monday January 17, 2022, met with 26 governors in Naivasha to discuss Azimio la Umoja matters. Four other governors sent their apologies but signed a declaration showing support for the ODM leader.

The Naivasha meeting was the inaugural political engagement between the ODM leader and the governors as he handed them bigger roles in grass root management of his political campaigns.

Other details that were discussed in the meeting included support for devolution, peaceful elections, people-focused campaigns, and the future of the Nation.

The Naivasha meeting comes two days after the former Premier launched his presidential campaign in Thika town on Saturday, where he was endorsed by a section of Kiambu leaders.

Below is a list of the 26 county bosses who attended the Naivasha meeting and are in support of Raila Odinga’s fifth stab for the presidency.

  1. Charity Ngilu – Kitui
  2. Anne Kananu- Nairobi
  3. Cyprian Awiti – Homa Bay
  4. Wycilffe Opranya – Kakamega
  5. Amos Nyaribo – Nyamira
  6. James Nyoro – Kiambu
  7. Francis Kimemia – Nyandarua
  8. Hassan Ali Joho – Mombasa
  9. Joseph Ole Lenku -Kajiado
  10. Martin wambora – Embu
  11. Ndiritu Mureithi – Laikipia
  12. Mohammed Kuti – Isiolo
  13. Lee Kinyanjui – Nakuru
  14. Alex Tolgos – Elgeyo -Marakwet
  15. James Ongwae – Kisii
  16. Cornel Rasanga – Siaya
  17. Ahmed Boray Arale- Wajir
  18. Fahim Twaha – Lamu
  19. Amason Kingi – Kilifi
  20. Granton Samboja – Taita Taveta
  21. Wilber Otichillo – Vihiga
  22. Kivutha Kibwana – Makueni
  23. Anyang’ Nyong’o – Kisumu
  24. Dhadho Gaddae Godhana – Tana river
  25. Ali Korane – Garissa
  26. Wycliffe Wangamati- Bungoma

 

