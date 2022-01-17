List of 30 Notable Governors Backing Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja

ODM leader Raila Odinga is arguably a front-runner in the August 9 general elections boasting a support of at least 30 county chiefs.
The former Prime Minister on Monday January 17, 2022, met with 26 governors in Naivasha to discuss Azimio la Umoja matters. Four other governors sent their apologies but signed a declaration showing support for the ODM leader.
The Naivasha meeting was the inaugural political engagement between the ODM leader and the governors as he handed them bigger roles in grass root management of his political campaigns.
Other details that were discussed in the meeting included support for devolution, peaceful elections, people-focused campaigns, and the future of the Nation.
The Naivasha meeting comes two days after the former Premier launched his presidential campaign in Thika town on Saturday, where he was endorsed by a section of Kiambu leaders.
Below is a list of the 26 county bosses who attended the Naivasha meeting and are in support of Raila Odinga’s fifth stab for the presidency.
- Charity Ngilu – Kitui
- Anne Kananu- Nairobi
- Cyprian Awiti – Homa Bay
- Wycilffe Opranya – Kakamega
- Amos Nyaribo – Nyamira
- James Nyoro – Kiambu
- Francis Kimemia – Nyandarua
- Hassan Ali Joho – Mombasa
- Joseph Ole Lenku -Kajiado
- Martin wambora – Embu
- Ndiritu Mureithi – Laikipia
- Mohammed Kuti – Isiolo
- Lee Kinyanjui – Nakuru
- Alex Tolgos – Elgeyo -Marakwet
- James Ongwae – Kisii
- Cornel Rasanga – Siaya
- Ahmed Boray Arale- Wajir
- Fahim Twaha – Lamu
- Amason Kingi – Kilifi
- Granton Samboja – Taita Taveta
- Wilber Otichillo – Vihiga
- Kivutha Kibwana – Makueni
- Anyang’ Nyong’o – Kisumu
- Dhadho Gaddae Godhana – Tana river
- Ali Korane – Garissa
- Wycliffe Wangamati- Bungoma