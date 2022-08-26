List of 54 Lawyers Who Will Defend William Ruto at the Supreme Court

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has presented a team of 54 barristers to defend President-elect William Ruto’s victory in the August general election.
The list was made public on Friday following the submission of a response to the petition disputing Ruto’s victory, as the Kenya Kwanza’s legal team prepared for a Supreme Court battle.
Ruto’s legal team will be lead by Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia and includes famous lawyers Prof. Kithure Kindiki, Kivutha Kibwana, Kipchumba Murkomen, and Ababu Namwamba.
The list comes just a day after the Azimio la Umoja forwarded names of 41 lawyers who will represent Raila Odinga.
The Azimio list included Siaya Governor James Orengo, Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo, Nyamira Senator Okongo Omogeni, Paul Mwangi among others.
Below is the full list of the 54 Kenya Kwanza Lawyers.
1.Fred Ngatia, SC
2.Kioko Kilukumi, SC
3.Kiragu Kimani, SC
4.Prof Kithure Kindiki
5.Katwa Kigen
6 Dr. Linda Musumba
7.Dr. Muthomi Thiankolu
8.Prof Kivutha Kibwana
9. Elias Mutuma
10. mwanza Ombati
11.Melissa Ngania
12.Samwel Chepkonga
13.Ababu Namwamba
14.Edward Muriu
15.Wilfred Nyamu Mati
16.Kipchumba Murkomen
17.Benson Milimo
18.Hillary Sigei
19.Caroline Jerono
20.Chris Ayieko
21.Lilian Wanjiku Nyaga
22.Hanan Hassan El-Kathiri
23.Collins Kiprono
24.Henry Paul Gichana
25.Monica Nyuguto
26.lan Chelal
27.Nthatu Ntoogo
28.Ummi Bashir
29.Dr. Korir Sing’oei
30.Dr. Duncan Ojwang
31.Adrian Kamotho
32.WinRose Njuguna
33.Soipan Tuya
34.Gladys Shollei
35.Nais Rab Ambani
36.Logan Christie
37.Jane Muhia
38.Emmanuel Kibet
39.Rosemary Wanjiku
40.Charles Nganga
41.Mbugua Nganga
42.Alex Wamalwa
43. Mannaseh Tunneh
44. Andrew Simiyu
45.Joseph Anjehi
46.Jared Mugendi
47.Githae Mumbura
48.Ham Lagat
49. Dr. Seth Wekesa
50. Kithinji Marete
51. Paul Musyimi
52. Kiprop Rutto Marimoi
53. Peter Lagat
54. Kevin Michuki