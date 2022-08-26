Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

List of 54 Lawyers Who Will Defend William Ruto at the Supreme Court

By

Published

1 2

William Ruto

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has presented a team of 54 barristers to defend President-elect William Ruto’s victory in the August general election.

The list was made public on Friday following the submission of a response to the petition disputing Ruto’s victory, as the Kenya Kwanza’s legal team prepared for a Supreme Court battle.

Ruto’s legal team will be lead by Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia and includes famous lawyers Prof. Kithure Kindiki, Kivutha Kibwana, Kipchumba Murkomen, and Ababu Namwamba.

The list comes just a day after the Azimio la Umoja forwarded names of 41 lawyers who will represent Raila Odinga.

The Azimio list included Siaya Governor James Orengo, Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo, Nyamira Senator Okongo Omogeni, Paul Mwangi among others. 

Below is the full list of the 54 Kenya Kwanza Lawyers.

1.Fred Ngatia, SC

2.Kioko Kilukumi, SC

3.Kiragu Kimani, SC

4.Prof Kithure Kindiki

5.Katwa Kigen

6 Dr. Linda Musumba

7.Dr. Muthomi Thiankolu

8.Prof Kivutha Kibwana

9. Elias Mutuma

10. mwanza Ombati

11.Melissa Ngania

12.Samwel Chepkonga

13.Ababu Namwamba

14.Edward Muriu

15.Wilfred Nyamu Mati

16.Kipchumba Murkomen

17.Benson Milimo

18.Hillary Sigei

19.Caroline Jerono

20.Chris Ayieko

21.Lilian Wanjiku Nyaga

22.Hanan Hassan El-Kathiri

23.Collins Kiprono

24.Henry Paul Gichana

25.Monica Nyuguto

26.lan Chelal

27.Nthatu Ntoogo

28.Ummi Bashir

29.Dr. Korir Sing’oei

30.Dr. Duncan Ojwang

31.Adrian Kamotho

32.WinRose Njuguna

33.Soipan Tuya

34.Gladys Shollei

35.Nais Rab Ambani

36.Logan Christie

37.Jane Muhia

38.Emmanuel Kibet

39.Rosemary Wanjiku

40.Charles Nganga

41.Mbugua Nganga

42.Alex Wamalwa

43. Mannaseh Tunneh

44. Andrew Simiyu

45.Joseph Anjehi

46.Jared Mugendi

47.Githae Mumbura

48.Ham Lagat

 49. Dr. Seth Wekesa

50. Kithinji Marete

51. Paul Musyimi

52. Kiprop Rutto Marimoi

53. Peter Lagat

54. Kevin Michuki

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020