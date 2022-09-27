Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

List of Seven Women President Ruto Has Nominated to His Cabinet 

By

Published

FB IMG 1663270742920

President William Samoei Ruto

President William Ruto on Tuesday nominated names of individuals he would like to serve with him in the cabinet. 

The head of state nominated 7 women to his 22 member cabinet. 

The seven include; Kandara Member of Parliament Alice Wahome who has been nominated to head the water, sanitation and irrigation, Nominated Senator Soipan Tuya takes charge of the environment and forestry.

Former Kitui Deputy Governor Penina Malonza was nominated to the Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage docket while Susan Nakhumicha Wafula is the new Cabinet Secretary for Health.

The Labour and Social Protection docket will be headed by Florence Bore.

Ruto also appointed former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa for the Public Service ministry and Rebecca Miano for the East Africa Community docket.

Other women who got slots in the cabinet include Harriet Kigai who will be the  advisor on women’s rights, Monica Juna who will be the advisor on National Security advisor and Mwecy Wanjao who will be the Secretary to the cabinet.

This is however less than he had promised when he signed a charter with Women back in July. 

“I will sign a charter with women…they will tell me what they desire done for them. And it will be a binding charter that will put us directly responsible for ensuring we meet the demands… There is a danger of missing the gender inclusivity agenda if political parties were to go the easier route of glorifying some women, instead of encompassing all of them and giving them a whole deal.” Ruto said.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020