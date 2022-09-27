List of Seven Women President Ruto Has Nominated to His Cabinet 

President William Ruto on Tuesday nominated names of individuals he would like to serve with him in the cabinet.

The head of state nominated 7 women to his 22 member cabinet.

The seven include; Kandara Member of Parliament Alice Wahome who has been nominated to head the water, sanitation and irrigation, Nominated Senator Soipan Tuya takes charge of the environment and forestry.

Former Kitui Deputy Governor Penina Malonza was nominated to the Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage docket while Susan Nakhumicha Wafula is the new Cabinet Secretary for Health.

The Labour and Social Protection docket will be headed by Florence Bore.

Ruto also appointed former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa for the Public Service ministry and Rebecca Miano for the East Africa Community docket.

Other women who got slots in the cabinet include Harriet Kigai who will be the advisor on women’s rights, Monica Juna who will be the advisor on National Security advisor and Mwecy Wanjao who will be the Secretary to the cabinet.

This is however less than he had promised when he signed a charter with Women back in July.

“I will sign a charter with women…they will tell me what they desire done for them. And it will be a binding charter that will put us directly responsible for ensuring we meet the demands… There is a danger of missing the gender inclusivity agenda if political parties were to go the easier route of glorifying some women, instead of encompassing all of them and giving them a whole deal.” Ruto said.