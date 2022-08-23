Meet Martin Wanyonyi, The First Person With Albinism To Be Elected to the National Assembly

Martin Wanyonyi Pepela is the first person with albinism to win an MP seat in Kenya after he easily defeated fellow hopefuls in Webuye East with 12864 votes.

In a recent Interview Wanyonyi revealed that while growing up he faced hard challenges due to his condition. He stated that teachers and students did not understand him

“While in Lukusi Primary School, I was unable to concentrate, I was unable to take my studies because I could not be able to read books due to poor eyesight. My colleagues were unable to understand whom I was. In fact, the worst was even teachers themselves could not really understand me and address my challenges,” he narrated.

In 2013, the 37-year-old was nominated to the Bungoma County Assembly (MCA) to represent people with disabilities. In 2017, he decided to run for political office as an MCA for Ndivisi ward. Despite being denied a ticket by several parties, he went on to win the elections as an independent candidate.

Wanyonyi made it plain in 2022 that he intended to succeed elderly politician Alfred Sambu. It was reported that he will not defend his seat due to his advanced age and health problems.

As a politician who has perfected the art of charming voters, he was outspoken in his condemnation of certain constituency officials who reportedly used Mr. Sambu’s illness to pilfer monies. Wanyonyi also chastised the national government for reports of Webuye villagers being evacuated from Chetambe Forest. Later, the government slowed its pace.

Joining the Ford-Kenya party was another political genius move, as it is without a doubt the most popular political organisation in Bungoma County. Wanyonyi went on to win the seat, becoming the first person with albinism to be elected to the August house through elections.

The Ford Kenya party which is headed by Moses Wetangula mounted a heavy political juggernaut in Bungoma County that floored veterans like Wafula Wamunyinyi and Dr. Eseli Simiyu.

Also Read: Meet Wetangula’s Long Time PA Who Will Succeed Him As Bungoma Senator As He Eyes The Speaker Seat