Meet Wetangula’s Long Time PA Who Will Succeed Him As Bungoma Senator As He Eyes The Speaker Seat 

Ford Kenya party head Moses Wetang’ula has endorsed Wafula Wakoli, his longest-serving personal assistant, to replace him and become the next Bungoma County senator.

Wetang’ula on Friday, August 19, stated that he will replace outgoing National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

This is in accordance with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance electoral arrangement, where the Head of State was to come from the Rift valley, the Deputy president from the vote-rich Mt Kenya region, and the Speaker of the National Assembly from the Western region.

The Western region is also set to receive at least 30 percent of all national government appointments.

“I am going to be the Speaker of the National Assembly, the third in command of the country. I want to assure the Kenya kwanza Alliance team we have our numbers so no problem,” Wetang’ula said.

Wetang’ula is anticipated to assume the position of Speaker of the National Assembly if the Supreme Court affirms William Ruto’s election as the fifth President-elect.

This will cause the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to declare the Bungoma Senate seat vacant, resulting in a by-election for which the lion’s party has already endorsed Wafula Wakoli.

Wakoli was a Kiswahili teacher at Milima Secondary School before entering politics and becoming Wetangula’s aide. Wakoli, who has remained faithful to the party and played a significant role in ensuring the party’s success in the August 9 polls, has been backed by Ford Kenya leaders who were elected in the most recent General Election.

Regarding his upcoming responsibilities, Wetang’ula stated that he will pray to God for the wisdom to carry them out carefully so that the Kenya Kwanza government may make Kenya a great nation not just in Africa, but around the world.

“I will pray to God to give me the continued wisdom that I carry so that I lead the national assembly in partnership with the Senate to make good laws for this country to make sure Kenya will not be the same again,” Wetang’ula said.

