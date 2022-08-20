Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Meet Wetangula’s Long Time PA Who Will Succeed Him As Bungoma Senator As He Eyes The Speaker Seat 

By

Published

png 20220820 210317 0000

Ford Kenya party head Moses Wetang’ula has endorsed Wafula Wakoli, his longest-serving personal assistant, to replace him and become the next Bungoma County senator.

Wetang’ula on Friday, August 19, stated that he will replace outgoing National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

This is in accordance with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance electoral arrangement, where the Head of State was to come from the Rift valley, the Deputy president from the vote-rich Mt Kenya region, and the Speaker of the National Assembly from the Western region.

The Western region is also set to receive at least 30 percent of all national government appointments. 

“I am going to be the Speaker of the National Assembly, the third in command of the country. I want to assure the Kenya kwanza Alliance team we have our numbers so no problem,” Wetang’ula said.

Wetang’ula is anticipated to assume the position of Speaker of the National Assembly if the Supreme Court affirms William Ruto’s election as the fifth President-elect.

This will cause the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to declare the Bungoma Senate seat vacant, resulting in a by-election for which the lion’s party has already endorsed Wafula Wakoli.

Wakoli was a Kiswahili teacher at Milima Secondary School before entering politics and becoming Wetangula’s aide. Wakoli, who has remained faithful to the party and played a significant role in ensuring the party’s success in the August 9 polls, has been backed by Ford Kenya leaders who were elected in the most recent General Election.

Regarding his upcoming responsibilities, Wetang’ula stated that he will pray to God for the wisdom to carry them out carefully so that the Kenya Kwanza government may make Kenya a great nation not just in Africa, but around the world.

“I will pray to God to give me the continued wisdom that I carry so that I lead the national assembly in partnership with the Senate to make good laws for this country to make sure Kenya will not be the same again,” Wetang’ula said.

Also Read: Wetangula Asks Raila to Consider a Handshake With William Ruto

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020