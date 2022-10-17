Musalia Mudavadi Discloses How He made his Ksh 4 Billion Net Worth

Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee Musalia Mydavadi has revealed that he has a net worth of Ksh 4 billion.

While appearing before the vetting committee on Monday October 17 Mudavadi stated that his net worth comes from various sources of income.

“If I take my investment in shares in some companies and also some properties I own, I would put my net worth at about Ksh4 billion.”

“My sources of income are rental income, dividends where I have shareholdings and also interest and of course other expenses that come from the farm.” Mudavadi disclosed.

The former Amani National Congress party leader had been questioned by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa about a potential for a conflict of interest should the government seek to lease his properties.

“Hon. Musalia on page 4 of the document you provided, looking at the net worth and the schedule you submitted, I see you have an interest in an aircraft with exclusive air services. You have properties in Riverside, from where you earn your rental income and other office spaces you have also indicated. Supposing the government leased any of these properties, would that tend to conflict of interest,” Ichung’wa posed.

Mudavadi responded by stating that there are procedures by law that will dictate if such a scenario comes out.

“Clearly, there are procedures in law that would make full disclosure under such circumstances if they did arise,” Mudavadi stated.

The former Vice President is the first Cabinet nominee to be vetted. He will be followed by by Former speaker Justin Muturi (Attorney General), Garissa Township MP Aden Duale (Defense), former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua (Foreign and Diaspora Affairs) and Kandara lawmaker Alice Muthoni (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation).

Also Read: Details of 98 Year Old Building That Will House Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi’s Office