Mwangi Wa Iria To Be Charged With Ksh 140 Million Graft Scandal

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has recommended former Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria and 7 former county officials to face six charges of procurement irregularities committed between 2014 and 2016.

In a press statement on Saturday night, ODPP noted that investigations conducted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) established that the suspects fraudulently awarded tenders to Top Image Media Consultancy Limited and Value View Limited with disregard to conflict of interest.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has made the decision to charge Murang’a County Government Officials over procurement irregularities amounting to KES. 140 Million. This follows an investigation by EACC on procurement irregularities and conflict of interest in the award of publicity tenders by the County Government of Murang’a to M/S Top Image Media Consultancy Ltd in the Financial Year 2014/2015 and 2015/2016,” read the statement in part.

The seven others include; Patrick Kagumu Mukuria, Jane Wanjiru Mbuthia, David Maina Kiama, David Maina Njeri, Jane Waigwe Kimani, Solomon Mutura Kimani, and Peter Muturi Karanja.

The DPP recommended that the suspects be charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to Section 47A (3) read with Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act (ACECA), abuse of office contrary to Section 46 read with Section 48 of the ACECA, unlawful acquisition of public property contrary to section 45(1)(a) read with section 48 of the ACECA and conflict of interest contrary to section 42(3) read with section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act 2003.

The 8 suspects also face charges of dealing with suspect property contrary to sections 47(1) and 47(2)(a) read with section 48 of the ACECA and money laundering contrary to section 3 read with section 16 of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act (POCAMLA) No. 9 of 2009.