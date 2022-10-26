Connect with us

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Unveils His 10-Member Cabinet 

Sen. Johnson Sakaja

Johnson Sakaja

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has unveiled his cabinet that will help him execute duties in the five years. 

Speaking on Wednesday October 26 at City Hall, Governor Sakaja appointed Charles Kerich, a former member of Mike Sonko’s administration to head the Finance docket

Sakaja also appointed former Cabinet Minister Fred Gumo’s son Michael Gumo as the Minister of Innovation and Digital Economy. Suzanne Silantoi was selected by Sakaja to lead the Ministry of Inclusivity, Public Participation, and Customer Service.

“This team has been very carefully selected to meet the challenge and responsibility that lies before them, They shall be held accountable to the people of Nairobi,” Governor Sakaja stated.

The Nairobi County boss also appointed Professor Washington Yotto Achieng as his advisor on matters of transport.

“He is the one who has sorted out mobility in London and Beijing and is a resource we would rely on as an outside eye looking in for us to sort out matters of mobility and transport,” Sakaja explained.

Additionally, he named David Njoroge as his Chief of Staff and Priscilla Mahinda as his Private Secretary and Dr. Jairus Musumba as the County Secretary.

The first-time governor stated that he altered the dockets’ titles and mandates to improve service delivery.

Here is the full list of Governor Sakaja’s Cabinet:

  1. Charles Kerich – Finance and Economic Affairs
  2. Michael Gumo – Innovation and Digital Economy
  3. Brian Mulama – Talent, Skills Development and Care
  4. Patrick Mbogo – Mobility and Works
  5. Stephen Gathuita Mwangi – Built Environment and Urban Planning
  6. Ibrahim Auma Nyangoya – Boroughs Administration and Personnel
  7. Rosemary Kariuki – Business and Hustler Opportunities
  8. Maureen Njeri – Green Nairobi (Environment, Water, Food and Agriculture)
  9. Suzanne Silantoi – inclusivity, public participation and customer service
  10. Anastasia Mutethya Nyalita – Health, Wellness and Nutrition

Also Read: Meet Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s Little Known Hot Baby Mama Angela Mbuthia

