Pastor Dorcas, Kalonzo Musyoka Pray For Doctors Strike

The spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Saturday led hundreds of clergy to pray for the end of the doctors’ strike in the nation now in its fourth week.

This was during the celebration of 90 years of life of Bishop Dr. Wilson Mamboleo, and also 70 years of his ministry, at Deliverance Church, Langata where hundreds of clergy had gathered.

“We have the power and authority to change the atmosphere. We pray for an amicable solution. We pray for the strike to end soon. We pray for dialogue,” said Pastor Dorcas

She noted that the country had enjoyed two consecutive harvest seasons, and the blessing of the rains was still in the nation.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka on his part said the doctors’ strike will leave a terrible scar on Kenyans.

“The good thing about strikes is that they do not last forever but they live behind terrible scars,” said Kalonzo.

“When doctors are on strike, we have a reason to pray as a church so we do not lose many patients. If we do not take action now, it will not augur well for the nation,” he added.

A support fund for Bishop Mamboleo was launched that was supported through financial donations, and the purchase of the tens of books he has written.

He has served the nation as a minister of the word of God, and intercessor, for 70 years in different parts and also nurtured many in the Gospel.

Others present at the event included PS Immigration Ambassador Julius Bitok, and MSCK CEO Ezekiel Mutua among others.

