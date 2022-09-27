Police IG Hillary Mutyambai and DCI Boss George Kinoti Resighn

The Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai and the head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation George Kinoti habe resigned from their roles.

Speaking on Tuesday September 27 at State House President Ruto revealed that he has received letters from the two asking to be allowed to step down from their roles.

“IG Police Mutyambai for his request to proceed on terminal leave because of his health situation. After discussions with Mutyambai and in consideration of his service to the nation and his health, I have accepted that he will proceed on terminal leave in the six months that he has on his contract.” Ruto said

“I have also received the resignation of DCI Kinoti. I have directed the national police service to proceed with advertising that position. Meanwhile, they should get somebody to act in that position.” He added.

