President Ruto Appoints 20 New Judges

President William Ruto has appointed 20 new judges to serve in the High Court.

The Head of State made the appointments in a gazette notice on May 9 following recommendations from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 166 (1) (b) of the Constitution of Kenya, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint the following to be Judges of the High Court of Kenya,” read the Gazette in part.

The Judges include; Moses Ado Otieno, Alice Chepngetich Bett Soi, Benjamin Mwikya Musyoki, John Lolwatan Tamar, Francis Weche Andayi, Andrew Bahati Mwamuye, Julius Kipkosgei Ng’arng’ar, Wendy Kagendo Micheni, Emily Onyando Ominde and Helene Rafaela Namisi.

Others are; Alexander Muasya Muteti, Julius Mukut Nangea, Benjamin Kimani Njoroge, Caroline Jepyegen Kendagor, Stephen Nzisi Mbungi, Linus Poghon Kassan, Noel Onditi Adagi Inziani, Tabitha Ouya Wanyama, Rhoda Cherotich Rutto and Joe Omido Mkutu.

JSC advertised the 20 vacancies on October 13, 2023, and 305 candidates applied for the jobs.

The Chief Justice Martha Koome-led commission shortlisted 100 candidates out of which 94 turned up for the interviews between April 3 and May 3.

“The Commission conducted the selection interviews between 3rd April 2024 and 3rd May 2024. A total of 95 candidates were interviewed, 4 candidates withdrew their applications, and 1 candidate was appointed the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary,” JSC said in a statement.

The 20 new judges are now set to take the oath of office at State House Nairobi before beginning their new roles.

Meanwhile, JSC is set to begin interviews for Court Of Appeal Judges with several High Court Judges already shortlisted for the roles.

