President Ruto Awarded Ghana’s Highest Honour

Ghana has awarded President William Ruto its highest honour, The Companion of the Order of the Star of the Volta.

The prestigious award was conferred upon President Ruto by Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo in recognition of his leadership and commitment to principles of accountability and due process for all citizens.

Conferring the honour at a State banquet on Wednesday evening, President Nana Akufo-Addo said President Ruto was an “example of a new generation of African leaders” who have decided to insist on the application of principles of accountability and due process to all citizens no matter their status in society.”

He pointed out that President Ruto had done this no matter the complexity or sensitivity of political consequences.

“Under your leadership,” President Akufo-Addo said, “Kenya has become a shining example of a nation governed by the rule of law.”

Akufo-Addo mentioned that under President Ruto’s leadership, Kenya has regained its place of pride on the international stage.

He cited declining inflation, growth in start-ups, and the number of Kenyans set to have access to housing and health insurance.

“President Ruto your leadership has been instrumental in scaling Kenya toward greater heights of progress and prosperity. Indeed, under your leadership, Kenya is regaining her pride of place on the international stage. Inflation is declining, the rate of growth is on the upward trajectory, Kenyans have increased access to social housing and it is gratifying to note that for the first time in their history, they will have health insurance to boost access to health care services,” Akufo-Adoo added.

President Ruto is on a state visit to Ghana after which he will lfy to Guinea-Bissau before returning to Kenya.

This is Ruto’s first visit to Ghana since he took over the presidency in September 2022.

On Wednesday, Kenya and Ghana signed seven agreements aimed at enhancing bilateral ties between the two countries.

The agreements are aiming at strengthening diplomatic, trade cooperation, and historical ties between Kenya and Ghana.

