Raila AU Bid Receives Major Boost As 2 Other Nations Rally Behind Him

20230727 100601

File image of Azimio Leader Raila Odinga

Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s bid to become the next African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson has received a boost after Guinea Bissau and Angola threw weight behind his candidacy.

On Friday, April 5 Angola’s Ambassador to Kenya, Sianga Abilio, expressed his nation’s commitment to support the former Prime Minister.

“I am going to give you a straight answer but I just want you to know that Angola is aware and is working on that issue and they will not let Kenya country as a brother down,” he said.

Abilio was speaking during Angola’s 22nd anniversary of peace and national reconciliation held at Angola’s Embassy in Nairobi.

This came after Guinea Bissau’s President Gen Umaro Sissoco Embalo accepted to support Kenya’s candidature for the position of AUC Chairperson for the 2025-2028 period.

“I thank His Excellency (Gen Umaro Sissoco Embalo) most sincerely for accepting to support Kenya’s candidature for the AUC Chairperson for the 2025-2028 period,” Ruto said on Friday.

Ruto explained that Kenya’s candidacy is motivated by the country’s leadership position in advancing and sustaining the Pan-African Agenda in terms of independence and sovereignty, peace and security, development and prosperity, and sustainability and climate action.

Earlier this week President Ruto secured Ghana’s support for Raila’s bid during his State visit to the country.

Speaking during a press briefing Ruto thanked President Akuffo-Addo for agreeing to support Raila’s AU candidature.

“Your excellency, my dear brother, I thank you most sincerely for accepting to support Kenya’s candidature for the position of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (2025-2028), which has been initiated following comprehensive Stakeholder engagement process across government,” said Ruto.

Big Win For Raila As Ruto Secures Support From West African Nation

