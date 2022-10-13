Connect with us

Politics

Rigathi Gachagua Jets Out Of the Country in his First Foreign Trip as Deputy President

By

Published

FB IMG 1665653933000

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has jetted out of the country in his first foreign trip.

The second in command flew to Kigali Rwanda on Thursday October 13 to attend a youth summit.

The DP was accompanied by the Leader of the Majority in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wah,Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa, Kiharu member of parliament Ndindi Nyoro, Bomet County Woman Representative Linet Toto and South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro. 

DP Gachagua is expected to be one of the speakers at the Youth Connect Africa summit in Kigali. 

The purpose of the continental summit is to realize the potential of Africa’s young population. The continental summit is expected to draw over 10,000 youths from various countries.

The summit will address key issues such as youth participation in climate action, sustainable peace, sports, the economy, and cultural creativity.

It aims to empower young people by improving their knowledge and skills and investing in their ideas, innovations, and initiatives.

The summit will be the culmination of a series of boot camps that began in Rwanda’s capital on Monday.

More details to follow…….

