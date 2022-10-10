Ruto Ally Warns Shortlisted PS Candidates Who Supported Azimio

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has called out candidates who are interested in Principal Secretary (PS) jobs but supported the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance during the August 9 General elections.

In a statement on Twitter the Senator stated that President William Ruto should reward those who were loyal to him while those who did not believe in him remain in opposition.

“On the shortlisted PSs have seen some Azimio-OKA apologists who didn’t believe in Ruto Presidency and insulted him, let them remain in opposition not to sabotage our God given govt and no recycling. Loyalty to Ruto must be absolute to serve the government and Kenyans,” He wrote on Twitter.

This comes after the Public Service Commission shortlisted 585 candidates for the position of Principal Secretaries in Ruto’s administration.

Some of the shortlisted individuals served under the previous regime while some are politicians affiliated to Azimio.

They include; Julius Jwan, Simon Nabukwesi, Belio Kipsang, Charles Sunkuli, Charles Hinga, Chege Thenya Muchiri and former CEO of Ethic and Anti-Corruption Commission Halaqe Waqo.

The list also has some of President Ruto’s loyalist including; former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai, former Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir and former nominated MP Isaac Mwaura.

City lawyer Ahmednassir Abdulahi on Saturday October 8 claimed that some of the shortlisted individuals bribed to be put on the list.

” By adding an additional 108 candidates into the shortlist for offices of Principal Secretaries, the Public Service Commission sadly confirmed the truth that it took Kshs 500k to 1m to be shortlisted. Sadly…Corruption galore in PSC! ” he wrote on social media.

The Ruto government is set to have 49 Principal Secretaries.

The candidates are sent to be Interviewed between October 12 and October 22 at the PSC head office in Nairobi.

The final list will then be given to President William Ruto for appointment consideration.

