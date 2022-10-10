Muthama Breaks Silence After Missing Out in President Ruto’s Cabinet 

Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama has broken his silence after he missed out of President William Ruto’s Cabinet nominees.

Speaking during an interview with TV47 on Sunday October 9 the UDA chairman stated that not everyone could get the few positions in government.

Muthama argued that if everyone who supported William Ruto’s presidential bid was to be rewarded, the president would have to create 50 million positions.

“We are 50 million Kenyans. Putting into consideration who voted for the UDA is 50 plus 1 percent. So 49 percent we assume they did not vote for UDA. So that means to accommodate everybody who went to vote for UDA will qualify to have very serious positions. That means we will need to have 25 million positions,” Muthama said.

“Of that matter, if you take the number that voted for UDA of about 7.2 million people, you need that number of CSs. There are those who work for others to benefit. There are those who love this country so much that they cannot consider the contribution they make should be paid or be compensated. I am one of those who work and make others live well.” He added.

The former senator further revealed that he did not lobby for any cabinet position but would be glad to unite Kenyans if the President appoints him to a position.

“I am not worried. I never demanded to be a CS. But I want to assure you one thing, I would be in the leadership as I have been before playing a role that unite Kenya. I am getting something very soon. I am getting something that will make me in a position to play football as a distributor. As player number six.” He remarked.

