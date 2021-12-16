Standoff In Raila’s ODM As Edwin Sifuna Issues Another Hard-Hitting Notice Ahead of 2022 Election

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has been thrown into a sea of twisters after the fierce ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna changed tune over his intention of vying for Nairobi Senatorial seat in 2022 election

Earlier on, Edwin Sifuna had announced that he will close his political cards in 2022 general election and his sacred mission was to secure Raila’s presidency.

However, the unpredictable ODM long serving Secretary General, has changed the tune and declared his interest to unseat Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi’s right hand legislator Johnson Sakaja for Nairobi Senatorial seat in 2022.

“I will henceforth vote at Loresho Primary School in Westlands Constituency. I will be vying for the Nairobi Senatorial seat in 2022 on ODM party ticket” Edwin Sifuna said.

This has waxed streams of controversial thoughts in Raila’s ODM owing to the prior speculations that the Jubilee Nominated MP Maina Kamanda was a sure bet to get ODM’s party ticket for Nairobi Senatorial post in 2022.

With poor party ticket calculations in ODM faction, Raila Odinga might feel the heat of rejection and betrayal from sections of his close allied resourceful lawmakers who have been largely pushing the Azimio la Umoja agenda across the country.

Amani National Congress (ANC) trustee, Johnson Sakaja, on the other hand has dropped the senatorial ambition and geared plans to wrestle down Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi, City Business Woman Agnes Kagure, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, MP George Aladwa, CS Dennis Waweru, Incumbent Anne Kananu among other contestors for the Nairobi Gubernatorial Seat.

Anne Kananu resumed the office of the county boss after the Senate upheld former Governor Mike Sonko’s impeachment motion that was sponsored by the Nairobi County Majority Leader Peter Imwatok on 17th December, 2020.

Governor Mike Sonko has however showcased the intention of reverting back into politics through Raila’s Azimio la Umoja vessel.