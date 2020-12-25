Connect with us

News

Edwin Sifuna for Nairobi Deputy Governor?

Edwin Sifuna
Edwin Sifuna

(KDRTV) – Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has fuelled speculation that Jubilee and ODM may field a joint candidate in Nairobi Gubernatorial by-elections after publicly calling for Edwin Sifuna to be the city Deputy Governor.

There rumors that President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga may field a handshake candidate to replace former Governor Mike Sonko who was impeached last week.

Read Also: Raila Odinga Tight-Lipped On Nairobi Governor Race Amid Rumors Of Coalition With Jubilee

According to those peddling these rumors, Jubilee would produce the gubernatorial candidate as ODM settles on a running mate. Edwin Sifuna, the ODM Secretary-General has emerged as the frontrunner for Deputy Governor.
https://web.facebook.com/babuowinongili/posts/3719594328136912

By publicly endorsing Sifuna, Babu is not only speaking as a Nairobi resident but also an elected ODM leader in the capital. He has influence.

Sifuna unsuccessfully ran for the city senator in 2017, losing out to Jubilee’s Johnson Sakaja. He is a strong candidate and should be given chance.

Read Also; Sifuna Destroys Murkomen With Savage Bible Verse

However, the ODM camp started this noise prematurely as Jubilee is yet to settle on a candidate. The Party gave all aspirants and Close of Business (CoB) on Christmas Day to submit their credentials. It is not clear how we can come up with the nominee for Deputy Governor before we know the Governor.

Read Also: Moses Kuria Pleads With Edwin Sifuna To Be Jubilee Secretary-General

Interestingly, ODM has also called for party members interested in the Nairobi seat to submit their credentials before noon on Monday.

The announcement was made at midnight on Thursday. Where does that leave the proposed handshake coalition?

