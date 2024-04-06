Uhuru’s Request To The Church After Months Of Absence

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on the church to continue defending Kenyans’ rights.

Speaking on Saturday, April 6 during the Episcopal Ordination of two Catholic bishops in Nairobi, Uhuru said the church is critical in the social and economic development of a country.

He also noted that many Kenyans look to the church for guidance during these difficult moments.

The retired president also asked Kenyans to embrace peace and build their country.

“They say that the church is the conscience of the society. We must always ask ourselves, especially the leadership whether we are still faithful to that calling. Are we still conscious of society or have we forgotten that role?

“I pray that God will continue blessing our country and our fellow citizens. Let us continue loving each other and may the Church ensure that they take up their role of ensuring that they defend the rights of the people of Kenya,” he stated.

Uhuru urged the catholic bishops to remain steadfast to not only teach the flock but also stand firm.

Furthermore, the former Head of State asked leaders in various positions to work with the Church to find solutions to the challenges that Kenyans face.

This was the President’s first public appearance in weeks. His last public appearance was in February during the burial of retired Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police Zachary Mwangi King’ori in Nyeri County.

The Saturday event was also attended by Chief Justice Martha Koome, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Public Service CS Moses Kuria, Health CS Susan Nakhumicha, and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

