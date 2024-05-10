UK To Deport Russian Military Attache As London-Moscow Tensions Escalate

The UK government has heightened tensions with the Kremlin by announcing plans to deport a Russian defense attache for being “an undeclared military intelligence officer”.

On Wednesday, Interior Minister James Cleverly told parliament that the UK would also revoke the diplomatic status of other Russian-owned homes, including one in Sussex, southern England, and another in London “which we believe have been used for intelligence purposes”.

He also stated that further limits on Russian diplomatic visas will be imposed, such as a time limit on how long Russian diplomats may stay in the UK.

The decision comes as the UK is concerned about an apparent increase in “malign” Russian activity on its soil, including an arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked business reportedly orchestrated by the Kremlin.

A British man with alleged ties to the Wagner Group was charged in connection with the case last month. London has already accused Moscow of being responsible for the poisoning of two Russian former agents on UK territory, as well as a series of cyberattacks and disinformation activities.

The United Kingdom is currently a firm NATO supporter of Ukraine, providing training and military weapons in the war against Russia. Cleverly stated that the new package of measures was aimed to “make clear to Russia that we will not tolerate such apparent escalation.”

He warned that in response to his announcement, Moscow would level accusations of Russophobia and create conspiracy theories.

