FIFA President Solicits For Action After Fenerbahce Players Were Abused in Turkey

The FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, has called for action after Trabzonspor fans invaded the pitch and confronted Fenerbahce players on Sunday night.

Fenerbahce was celebrating their 3-2 victory, achieved by an 87th-minute Michy Batshuayi goal, on the pitch when home fans charged at the visiting players.

Batshuayi was seen kicking out towards an intruding fan, while Bright Osayi-Samuel appeared to strike a fist at another supporter.

Images showed one of the fans entering the pitch and seemingly attempting to use the corner flag as a weapon. Security eventually assisted Fenerbahce players in exiting the tunnel and entering their dressing room.

Infantino denounced the violence as “absolutely unacceptable” and urged the “relevant authorities” to take appropriate measures.

“The violence witnessed after the Turkish Super Lig match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce is absolutely unacceptable – on or off the field, it has no place in our society. I have said it before and I will say it again – without exception, in football, all players have to be safe and secure to play the game which brings such joy to so many people all over the world.

“I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that this is respected at all levels and for the perpetrators of the shocking events in Trabzon to be held accountable for their actions.” posted Infantino.

The Turkish interior minister, Ali Yerlikaya, said a probe had begun and that those who invaded the pitch would be identified.

The Turkish Football Federation also criticized the event, saying those guilty will face punishment after an inquiry.

The incident occurred just months after the head of Super Lig team Ankaragucu was arrested for striking a referee after a match, causing the organization to temporarily suspend league games.