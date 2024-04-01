Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

PSG Manager Hopeful Mbappé Will Change His Mind Over Real Madrid Transfer

By

Published

3888949 79011908 2560 1440

Mbappe

Despite being extensively linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer, Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique is hopeful that Kylian Mbappé would “change his mind” and stay with the club.

However, despite Madrid and Mbappé’s ongoing talks, no agreement has been reached. Luis Enrique established ahead of Sunday’s match against rivals Marseille that he hasn’t given up on the prospect of keeping the France international in Paris.

When asked if Mbappé’s final chance to play in Le Classique would impact his starting selection, Luis Enrique responded, “Why will it be his final derby?

“Me, I’ve always remained hopeful that Kylian could change his mind — he hasn’t said anything for now. He could change his mind. Imagine if we win four trophies this season and Kylian Mbappé decides at the last minute that he wants to stay in Paris.” Added Enrique.

Luis Enrique was also questioned in his pre-match press conference if he had considered not playing Mbappé against Marseille, given his recent Ligue 1 performances against Nantes and Rennes.

“Everything is possible in life. What I am aware of is the importance of Le Classique for our supporters, for the club, and this historic rivalry,” Luis Enrique said.

“My desire is that everything goes well, that there is a spectacle, and that we see a very good football match between two very good teams. Our goal is to win this match against our eternal rival.” Added the PSG coach.

Also Read: Arsenal Coach Eyeing to Sign Kylian Mbappe From PSG

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020