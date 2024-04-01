PSG Manager Hopeful Mbappé Will Change His Mind Over Real Madrid Transfer

Despite being extensively linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer, Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique is hopeful that Kylian Mbappé would “change his mind” and stay with the club.

However, despite Madrid and Mbappé’s ongoing talks, no agreement has been reached. Luis Enrique established ahead of Sunday’s match against rivals Marseille that he hasn’t given up on the prospect of keeping the France international in Paris.

When asked if Mbappé’s final chance to play in Le Classique would impact his starting selection, Luis Enrique responded, “Why will it be his final derby?

“Me, I’ve always remained hopeful that Kylian could change his mind — he hasn’t said anything for now. He could change his mind. Imagine if we win four trophies this season and Kylian Mbappé decides at the last minute that he wants to stay in Paris.” Added Enrique.

Luis Enrique was also questioned in his pre-match press conference if he had considered not playing Mbappé against Marseille, given his recent Ligue 1 performances against Nantes and Rennes.

“Everything is possible in life. What I am aware of is the importance of Le Classique for our supporters, for the club, and this historic rivalry,” Luis Enrique said.

“My desire is that everything goes well, that there is a spectacle, and that we see a very good football match between two very good teams. Our goal is to win this match against our eternal rival.” Added the PSG coach.

