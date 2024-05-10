UAE Announces Sh 2 Billion Funding To Kenya

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has donated $15 million (Sh 2 billion) to Kenya to help in managing the devastating floods in the country.

In a statement, the UAE Embassy in Nairobi said the decision was directed by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“UAE announces USD 15 Million in solidarity with Kenya after deadly floods, With the order of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the UAE,” read part of the statement.

UAE noted that the floods in Kenya have led to the death of hundreds and displacement of thousands from their homes, destruction of infrastructure like roads bridges, health facilities, and agricultural lands, with northern parts of Nairobi City including places mostly affected.

“Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Chairman of the International Humanitarian Affairs Council stated that under the wise leadership of His Highness the President, the United Arab Emirates always stands to oblige to humanitarian calls at both regional and international levels to urgently rescue lives and move humanitarian efforts assisting the weak and the affected regardless of geographical location,” the UAE Embassy added.

This comes a day after the US government donated Sh130 million to the Kenya Red Cross to support its work with communities affected by the recent floods.

Last week, the UK government announced Sh140 million in funding for Kenya to provide cash assistance to some 6,900 households in the worst affected counties.

The UK government said the money will be transferred to UNICEF to support flood relief efforts. UNICEF will also provide urgently needed health, nutrition and sanitation services through integrated interventions, including the provision of safe drinking water, temporary sanitation facilities and hygiene kits to families displaced by the floods.

As of 8 May, the confirmed national death toll from the floods stood at 257. 188 people were injured as a result of the heavy rains, with the torrential downpours affecting 293,661 people and displacing 54,837 households across the country.

Also Read: King Charles III Sends Condolences To President Ruto Amid Devastating Floods