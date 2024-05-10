Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

UAE Based Enterprise To Acquire a 51.99% Stake in Limuru Tea

By

Published

limuru tea 750x375

limuru tea

A company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) plans to purchase a major stake in Limuru Tea, with the goal of gaining indirect control and beneficial ownership.

In a public announcement, the firm stated that it has already concluded a share purchase agreement with Ekaterra firm, which controls the majority of Limuru Tea, and plans to buy 51.99 percent of the share capital.

The notice also said that following the conclusion of the transaction, the firm will indirectly acquire effective control and a beneficial interest in Limuru Tea.

“On 6th May 2024, Ekaterra and B Commodities entered into a share purchase agreement for the sale of the share capital of various Ekaterra subsidies and /or affiliates in East Africa including 95.56% of the total issued capital of Lipton tea,” the company said.

“The transaction will, upon completion, result in B commodities indirectly acquiring effective control and beneficial shareholding of Limuru tea equal to 51.99% of the issued share capital of Limuru Tea.”

According to the Kenya Tea Board’s most recent figures, the country’s tea export earnings reached a record Sh180.57 billion (approximately $1.22 billion) in 2023, representing a 31% rise in the value of exports.

The potential buyout comes after Browns Investments, a Sri Lankan business, acquired all tea estates owned by Lipton Teas and Infusions Kenya yesterday, subject to regulatory permission.

In addition, the Colombo-based firm acquired Lipton’s subsidiaries in Rwanda and Tanzania. As part of the agreement, the Bomet and Kericho communities, where the tea estates are located, would receive a 15% interest in the newly acquired company.

Also Read: Tea Farmers To Reap Big As Gov’t Secures Lucrative Deal Abroad

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020