Brazil’s Death Toll Rises Amid Torrential Rains as the Search for Missing People Intensifies

The death toll from severe rains in Brazil’s southern state of Rio Grande do Sul has risen to at least 56 people.

The deluges displaced nearly 1,400 individuals in more than 100 towns across the state, with the majority of them being relocated to shelters, according to civil defense officials.

“We continue to work hard to locate the missing and to ensure the safety of at-risk areas,” Governor Eduardo Leite said on social media Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, there is more rain forecasted for today.”

Persistent rains have completely cut off several villages due to fallen bridges and obstructed roads, while access to at least 20 sites along state highways has been limited due to the possibility of future collapse.

Rescuers have been scrambling since Tuesday to release families trapped in their homes, many of whom were stuck on the roof as the waters rose, however, persistent bad weather has hampered search efforts.

According to Leite, emergency officials prioritized responses to the most life-threatening cases.

Residents of the small city of Encantado attempted to evacuate the area on foot or by motorcycle over broken and muddy roads, according to AFPTV photos.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said via social media that he had spoken with Leite and offered support.

“The federal government will join the efforts of state government and municipalities to get through this difficult time, which is the result of climate change affecting the planet,” the president wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

As the rain continued, approximately 130,000 people in Rio Grande do Sul lacked access to safe drinking water, and telephone and internet connectivity was down in at least 60 towns.

