Verstappen Tops Mercedes’ List For Succeeding Hamilton

Max Verstappen would be at the top of Mercedes’ list of potential replacements for seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton in 2025 according to team president Toto Wolff, if available.

The quadruple world champion is under contract with Red Bull until 2028, but his future with the club has been clouded by a schism between his father Jos, and team head Christian Horner.

Mercedes will lose Hamilton to Ferrari at the conclusion of the season, as will Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix winner, Carlos Sainz.

“We have a slot free, the only one in the top teams — unless Max decides he goes and then the slot is not going to be free with us anymore,” Wolff said during an interview in Melbourne Australia.

When asked if Verstappen would be the number one pick, Wolff said, “Yes.” You can see his performance levels, but I wouldn’t underestimate the others either.”

Wolff attempted to sign Verstappen as a youngster before he joined Red Bull but was unable to offer him an F1 seat immediately.

The Austrian stated that he had a strong relationship with Jos Verstappen and had visited with him in Vienna to explore future prospects, but the driver already had an offer from Red Bull at the time.

“It’s a relationship that has to happen at some point, but we don’t know when,” he replied when asked if signing Verstappen would complete a circle.

