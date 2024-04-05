Apple is Considering Google’s AI Feature Gemini For iPhone

Apple is reportedly in talks to integrate Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) engine into the iPhone, citing sources.

The tech giant company has lately held negotiations with Microsoft-backed OpenAI and is considering utilizing its concept.

According to Bloomberg, Apple and Google are actively negotiating to allow the iPhone maker to license Gemini to power some new features coming to the phone’s software this year.

Apple is planning new capabilities for its next iPhone iOS 18 based on its own domestic AI models, but it is looking for a partner to power generative AI features such as image creation and essay writing based on basic prompts, according to the report.

According to Bloomberg, the two parties have yet to agree on the terms and branding of an AI accord, as well as how it would be implemented, and any arrangement is unlikely to be publicized until June when Apple expects to conduct its annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

Both businesses have an existing agreement for Google to be the default search engine for Apple’s Safari web browser.

Apple has been slower to introduce generative AI, which can generate human-like responses to textual instructions, than competitors Microsoft and Google, which are incorporating it into their products.

Last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that the business intends to divulge more about its ambitions to deploy generative AI later this year and that the company is spending “significantly” in the field.

