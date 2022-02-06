List of 7 Cheapest Countries to Visit and Live in Africa

Africa is a stunning continent that offers an abundance of tourist attractions and investment prospects. While the region attracts tourists from Europe, many indigenous people are unaware of how inexpensive and simple it is to travel inside the continent.

The following is a list of some of the most affordable nations to visit, as measured by their Cost of Living Index (CDI)

Tunisia

Tunisia, with a population of 11 million, is one of the most affordable nations in Africa to visit and reside in. Tunisia is around 95% cheaper than New York, according to reports. The index of the cost of living is 25.43.

Egypt

This is one of the most popular tourist locations in Africa, and while some may believe it is expensive, it is not. Apart from low living costs and investment prospects, Egypt has invested in real estate, lowering the cost of housing and other necessities. It has a CDI of 29.09.

Uganda

Uganda is one of East-Central Africa’s smallest countries. It is without a doubt one of the most affordable places to reside in Africa. It has a Cost of Living Index of 31.72.

Nigeria

Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy. Except for the large cities of Lagos and Abuja, Nigeria is one of the most affordable nations to visit. It has a CDI of 31.75.

Rwanda

The small and lovely country has one of Africa’s fastest-rising economies. With a CDI of 34.01, Rwanda can be classified as a country that is pleasant to visit and stay in. Additionally, it is well known for its cleanliness and tourist attractions.

Morocco

Morocco is a prosperous country in North Africa with breathtaking sceneries. While the cost of living varies by city, Morocco is generally considered to be more affordable, with a CDI of 34.59.

Tanzania

Tanzania features stunning game reserves and is home to the world’s tallest mountain. The CDI is 35.07, and housing, transportation, and facilities are all reasonably priced.